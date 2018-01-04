RBI to feature Konark Sun Temple in new Rs 10 note!

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s famous Konark Sun Temple which is also known as the ‘Black Pagoda’ will be featured in the new Rs 10 notes in the Gandhi series to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The country’s central bank is said to have printed around 1 billion pieces of the new Rs 10 notes in chocolate brown colour and the design has already been cleared by the government.

If the preliminary reports came as a fact, then it is certainly good news of Odisha as the Sun Temple portrays the rich cultural heritage of the nation and is one the major tourist destinations in the state.

Notably, the RBI had last changed the design of the old Rs 10 note in 2005. The RBI has already introduced new Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes under the Mahatma Gandhi series in August, 2017.