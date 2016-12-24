R&B Auditor’s house raided

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance officials on Friday conducted raids on the office and residences of Roads and Buildings (R&B) Division-IV Auditor Prasanna Kumar Nanda on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets and detected movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 2.75 crore.

As per reports, the anti-corruption wing officials made simultaneous raids at his residence and a commercial shopping complex owned by him at Sishupalgarh area of the city three other places. Also his brother-in-law Shridhar Sarangi’s house at Nuagaon Plot No. 106 was raided.

The Vigilance sleuths detected Rs 1,35, 64,859 deposited in various bank accounts and post offices in the name of Nanda and his family members, 511 grams of gold ornaments and 250 grams of silver ornaments worth Rs 12,86,250, a Kalyan Mandap at Tankapani road near the Sai Temple in the city worth Rs 33,54,552 and various other commercial and residential buildings and plots in the city.

Nanda had joined as a Junior Clerk in October 1982 in the NH Investigation Division Executive Engineer’s office under the Works Department and was promoted as a Senior Clerk in December 2016.