Rayagada Adivasis demand shut Vedanta, protect Niyamgiri hills

Rayagada: Hundreds of Adivasis under the banner of Niyamgiri Suraksha Samiti and Samajwadi Jan Parishad took to the streets in Rayagada district on Monday with a number of demands like protection of Niyamgiri hills and shutting down of Vedanta company and the construction of CRPF camp in the area.

According to reports, the agitators marched around the town and reached Muniguda police station to stage demonstration.

The agitators alleged that the Dongria Kondhs are being harassed and arrested by security forces on false accusations of being Maoists.

Samajwadi Jan Parishad’s President Kamal Banerjee, farmer leader Lingaraj, Niyamgiri Suraksha Samiti’s Chairperson Lada Sikaa were present in the rally.

“We are protesting against Vedanta Company but the government is ignoring us. We are fighting for our rights but administration is not taking any step to help us rather helping the company, following which we have no option left beside such demonstrations to raise our voice,” said Sikaa.

To tackle any unpleasant situation during the rally, the district administration has deployed two platoons of police force on the construction site of CRPF camps in Muniguda and Jhiliguda.