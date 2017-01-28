Latest News Update

Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva survive road accident

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ravindra Jadeja

New Delhi: Team India all rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Reeva Solanki survived a road accident on Friday in Jamnagar sources said.

As per sources, the accident was happened when the car, in which Jadeja(28) and his wife were travelling, collided with a two wheeler.

A girl named Preeti Sharma was hurt in the accident. Who reportedly was riding on the two wheeler, received minor injuries in the accident. She was then immediately taken to a nearby hospital by the cricketer.

Notably, Jadeja was rested from the ongoing India-England Twenty20 International series.

