Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva survive road accident

New Delhi: Team India all rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Reeva Solanki survived a road accident on Friday in Jamnagar sources said.
As per sources, the accident was happened when the car, in which Jadeja(28) and his wife were travelling, collided with a two wheeler.
A girl named Preeti Sharma was hurt in the accident. Who reportedly was riding on the two wheeler, received minor injuries in the accident. She was then immediately taken to a nearby hospital by the cricketer.
Notably, Jadeja was rested from the ongoing India-England Twenty20 International series.