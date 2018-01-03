Ravindra Jadeja rushed to hospital with viral illness

Cape Town: Indian cricket team left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja rushed to the hospital with viral illness. He had been suffering from the illness for the past two days and his involvement in the first test, which will be starting on January 5, is under question.
The team management will take a call to bringing him into the hospital on the morning of the test in Cape Town.
The medical team of the Indian side has been monitoring his progress and the medical team is expecting Jadeja to recover in 48 hours.
Meanwhile, in positive news, Shikhar Dhawan has recovered from his ankle injury and is available for selection in the first of the three-match Test series.