Twin City

Ravenshaw University to accept online application for UG, PG courses

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ravenshaw University

Cuttack: The Ravenshaw University has decided to accept PG and PhD applications through online this year. The applicants willing to apply for getting admitted into a department will have to apply online at the concerned department of the varsity.

The respective departments have constituted admission committees to provide assistance to the applicants at the time of online registration. The application form has been made available on its official website. However, the last date of online application is May 15.

Besides, the students who have appeared Plus III exams under the varsity and still waiting for their results can also apply for Post Graduation into various departments.

Apart from that, the varsity will also conduct entrance test for admission of PG and PhD degrees. The entrance exam has been scheduled to be held on May 20 to 29 following which the process of online application will be commenced thereafter.

 

