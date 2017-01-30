Ravenshaw suffers from lack of residence quarters

Cuttack: If problems rising due to lack of residential quarters for employees was not enough for Ravenshaw University, absence of housing facilities for faculties and even the Vice Chancellor has added to the woes.

While the institution requires 400 faculties and employees to cater with housing needs the varsity has facilities only for a fifty. The old staff quarters inside the campus which were demolished and were replaced with new ones are currently used for different purposes.

After the college got the status of university back in 2006 the then VC Debadas Chhotaray was allotted housing facility 6 km away from the campus and ever since all the subsequent VCs were allotted to the same residential quarter.

Amid all this problems which seem to cripple the varsity many a times always face difficulties due to the absence of higher officials, Dean, VC all staying out of the campus of the institution. Some of them have been allotted government quarters but they are under dilapidated condition.