Ravenshaw students stage demonstration over fee hike

Cuttack: Tension prevailed on the premises of Ravenshaw University as hundreds of students gheraoed the vice-chancellor’s office over fee hike and other issues on Tuesday.

The agitating students under the aegis of Ravenshaw Chhatra Kriyanusthan Committee staged a demonstration in front of Vice-Chancellor’s office protesting fee hike, official order to vacate hostels by May 28 and introduction of compulsory meals for hostel boarders. They also demanded appointment of professors and lecturers in all the vacant posts and re-introduction of previous instant examination system for final year students.

The agitating students threatened to intensify their protest if their demands are not fulfilled.

On being informed, Commissionerate Police arrived on the spot and started discussion with the agitators with help of university officials.