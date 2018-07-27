Ravenshaw student arrested for posting girlfriend’s obscene photo on Facebook

Cuttack: A student of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack was arrested on Friday for allegedly posting his girlfriend’s obscene photos on social media and assaulting her in the varsity premises.

The accused identified as Subhrajit Ray, a final year BBA student of the varsity was arrested after the girl lodged a complaint at Malgodown police station, in this regard.

As per the complainant, Subhrajit posted the victim’s obscene photos on social media after the victim refused his love proposal. The victim was also physically assaulted by the accused inside the varsity campus, said a police official.

“The matter has been handed over to the Gender Sessitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment for investigation. Disciplinary action will be taken against the student, if he found guilty,” informed Ravenshaw University Vice-Chancellor Ishan Kumar Patro.

Earlier, the university authorities had suspended Subhrajit for his alleged involvement in a clash that took place at Lalitgiri hostel.