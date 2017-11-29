Ravenshaw sexual harassment slur: VC to take action against female faculty member

Cuttack: Ina new twist to Ravenshaw University sexual harassment, while vice chancellor Prakash Chandra Sarangi said disciplinary action will be taken against the female faculty member; she stated the inquiry committee report is one-sided and would seek legal help.

Sarangi stated, based on the varsity’s inquiry committee report the action will be taken against the woman faculty member of the varsity’s Hindi department for levelling false sexual harassment allegations against the Head of the Department Abhishekh Sharma.

The action will be taken for making false charges and creating hindrance in academic study under the Orissa University First statutes, 1990, he added.

Besides, a charge sheet will be filed against the woman faculty member over false alllegations, he concluded.

However, the woman Reader rubbished the inquiry committee report claiming it a one-sided report and alleged that there was political pressure on the varsity authorities and probe committee.

She also stated to go for legal help.

Notably, the woman Hindi Reader had lodged a complaint at the Mahila police station against the Department’s HOD, Abhishekh Sharma, alleging sexual harassment on November 16.

Her statement was recorded at the police station and a case against the HOD was registered under IPC sections 354-A, 323 and 307.

However, both the Reader and the HOD had previously complained against each other before the University Registrar Maheswar Agasti following which a committee was formed to probe into the allegations which had to submit its report within 10-15 days.