Ravenshaw radio shut, admin don’t care

Cuttack: It was the state’s first community radio in a campus and yet Ravenshaw radio is lying shut now with the administration not taking any steps to revive it.

Set up at a cost of Rs 30 lakhs, the community radio of the varsity. However, now most of the equipment is not in a working condition. Rather than working as a student community FM it has now turned into a practical lab for journalism students of Ravenshaw University.

The radio has been shut since the last three years whereas it was set up in 2008 as FM 90.4 by Broadcasting Engineering BECIL with an audio mixing console, a Tascam cassette player and many more hardware devices. It ran for three years on dry run and was finally officially inaugurated in April 14, 2011. However, pending license, it was again in a hiatus for two years till it received permission in 2013. A special studio, transmission room and tower was also set up for the Ravenshaw radio.

While it was immensely helpful and popular among students, ever since it has been shut, the varsity administration has not taken up any step to revive it.