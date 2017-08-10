Ravenshaw proposes new model of students’ union election

Cuttack: Students’ Union at the Ravenshaw University is renamed as Students’ Council and, henceforth, the students’ union election process will be held in line with general polls, said the official sources.

After a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor PC Sarangi, the University sources stated tha this year students’ representatives will be elected from nine schools of Ravenshaw.

Thhe authorities have decided to conduct an alternative mode of elections to elect the office bearers of students’ union. This has been stated by the official sources of the varsity. A notification in this regard read, “Based on the mandate given by the executive council of the University, an alternative model of representation of students to various students’ bodies has been designed”.

“With the new model of students’ union poll, the University has specially taken into account some of the fundamental aspects of popular democracy, namely, decentralization, direct and enlarged basis of representation and secrecy of ballot”, the varisity stated.

The new model however aims at preventing the role of external forces, use of money power and violence in the process of election and following the Lingdow Commission’s recommendations.

The Ravenshaw University further stated that the objective of a varsity is to provide quality education as well as to inculcate the ideas of democratic values. The proposed model to elect students’ representatives is an attempt to strike a balance between the two by ensuring minimum loss in teaching hours, more participation of students in the electoral process and greater transparency.