Ravenshaw Junior College to get new building soon

Cuttack: The State Government has approved an investment of Rs 33 crore for construction of new Ravenshaw Junior College building.

The new 7-storied building will be constructed in place of the varsity’s NCC unit after shifting it to elsewhere. The construction work is targeted to be completed by 2019.

According to sources, Rs 22 crore has been granted for construction of academic block and Rs 7 crore is granted for two hostel buildings.

Currently, the varsity’s junior college has strength of 2400 students. However, only 60 students are boarding in the hostel situated at outskirts of Ravenshaw campus.

Notably, the college completely depends upon the varsity’s infrastructure for conducting classes early in the morning.