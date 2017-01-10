Ravenshaw hostel employees on cease work stir

Cuttack: Alleging of gross indifference and negligence from the Ravenshaw University administration, as many as 150 hostel employees of the varsity took to protests on Monday.

The aggrieved employees gheraoed the Vice Chancellor’s office and handed him a compiled memorandum.

Urging immediate action on their five-fold demand including housing facilities for all, university employee status, salary hike, payment of two months of balance salary the agitators have called cease work.

They said the administration has always been neglecting their demands. “We have complained about our precarious condition but the administration has turned deaf ear to our demands. We want the authorities to address our grievances as soon as possible or else we will make the institution,” an employee said.

Notably, there are as many as 13 hostels in the university campus whereby more than 3000 students are currently lodged. So cease work by employees currently working as sweeper, hostel attendant, cook is bound to bring the hostels to a stall.