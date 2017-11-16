Ravenshaw Hindi reader loges FIR against HOD over sexual harassment

Cuttack: A Hindi Reader of Ravenshaw University on Thursday lodged a complaint at the Mahila police station against the Department’s HOD, Abhishekh Sharma, alleging sexual harassment.

Informing about the incident, Cuttack ACP Manoranjan Biswal said that the Reader has lodged a complaint at the Mahila police station, where her statement was recorded and a case against the HOD has been registered under IPC sections 354-A, 323 and 307.

Medical examination of the Reader has also been conducted, he added.

According to reports, both the Reader and the HOD had previously complained against each other before the University Registrar Maheswar Agasti following which a committee has been formed to probe into the allegations.

Reacting over the issue, the Registrar said a committee has been formed to probe into the allegations which will submit its report within 10-15 days and action will be taken accordingly.

In July this year, a first year undergraduate girl student of Chemistry Department of the University had brought sexual harassment allegations against Assistant Professor Alekh Kumar Sutar. University Vice-Chancellor Prakash Chandra Sarangi had suspended the Assistant Professor in that connection.