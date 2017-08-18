PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Ravenshaw declares key dates of election amid students’ protests

Ravenshaw

Cuttack: Even though students’ wings of all political parties have decided not to participate in the students’ election of Ravenshaw University under the proposed new format, the varsity authorities on Thursday announced the dates of elections without paying heed to the protests inside the campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prakash Chandra Sarangi announced that under the proposed alternative model, the elections for the proposed Students’ Council would be held on August 22 and 23, the notifications for which would be issued on August 21.

Plain ballot papers under the signature of class teachers would be used if required to elect class representatives.

“The elections for various class representatives of all the 30 departments will be held separately on August 22; and on the following day, the elected class representatives will elect their respective

All the 30 departments of the university are grouped under nine separate schools as per their course curriculums.

 

