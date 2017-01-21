Ravenshaw at 150th year of celebration

Headlines

Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: The Ravenshaw College here, the first and the oldest college of the state has celebrated  its 150th foundation day on Friday (January 20) in the city. The first phase of the event would continue for three days.

The first day of the event was inaugurated by the state Governor SC Jamir with Chief Minister NAveen Pattnaik as Chief Guest.

Vice-Chancellor of Ravenshaw University Prof Prakash Chandra Sarangi has said that the college which has been elevated to a university has The planned year long celebrations, which will kick off from January 20, 2017 and conclude on January 20, 2018, to commemorate the special occasion. He said that on second day, an international seminar with a topic, ‘Ravenshaw: Past, Present and Future’ would be held to recall the past of Ravenshaw and think of its future.

From setting up a museum at Ravenshaw, making documentaries highlighting contribution of the British era institution in development of Odisha to bicycle expedition across the state, the varsity authorities have chalked out different programmes to make the event memorable.

Higher Education Minister Pradeep Panigrahy and School and Mass Education Minister Debi Prasad Mishra  also graced the event as guests of honour. The Ravenshaw students would take part in various cultural programmes scheduled ahead in the fest.

The varsity officials have also said that they would also invite the alumni to participate in the event of their alma mater.

 

