Ravenshaw at 150 yrs: President’s visit cancelled

Cuttack: The cancellation of President’s visit to the 150th foundation ceremony of Ravenshaw University has dampened the excitement in the oldest academia in state.

As per sources the President was scheduled to grace the 150th anniversary ceremony of the varsity on February 20 as its chief guest but for some reasons he would not be able to come, institute’s Vice Chancellor Prakash Chandra Sarangi said.

Besides with the three tier panchayat elections clashing during the same time Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his other Ministers will also be unable to attend the highly anticipated function of the university.

Meanwhile the long pursued issue of sitting a special assembly session in the institute’s heritage hall which once used to be state’s assembly is also hanging in balance.

Notably, Ravenshaw started higher education way back in 1868 with only six students during the British regime and has turned out to be a premier educational institute in eastern India after 15 decades.