Ratna Bhandar has over 12k tola gold jewelleries

Bhubaneswar: Over 12,000 tola (bhari) gold jewelleries and precious gem stones are stored at Ratna Bhandar of Sri Mandir in Puri, Odisha Assembly was informed on Thursday.

Answering a question of BJP MLA Dilip Ray, Law Minister Pratap Jena informed the house that as per the list prepared and available with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) after opening of the treasury in 1978, the Ratna Bhandar had 12831.1 bhari gold ornaments and other valuable items including precious gem stones.

Similarly, the Ratna Bhandar had 22,153 bhari silver utensils and other puja items including costly gem stones, he said.

Besides, 14 gold and silver items are available in the list, however, could not be measured duo some reasons.

The valuation was conducted between May 13 and July 23 in the year 1978 during opening of Ratna Bhandar.

Notably, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had recently opened the outer portion of Ratna Bhandar situated inside Sri Mandir to inspect the structural condition following directive of Orissa High Court amid controversies.