Rath Yatra: Engineers spot defects in wheels of Devadalan, Taladhwaja chariots

Pragativadi News Service
Puri: While construction of chariots of annual Rath Yatra in Puri is in full swing, the chariot construction engineering committee members today found defects in the wheels of Devadalan and Taladhwaja chariots of Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra respectively during inspection.

During inspection, the Executive Engineer of the panel found cracks in the spokes of the wheel of Devadalan and axle of the Taladhwaja was found to be weak.

The panel informed that both the wheels of the chariots will be replaced with new ones.

Last year, the axle of Devi Subhadra’s chariot had broken just three days ahead of the chariot festival. However, the broken axle was replaced by the Moharana servitors in time.

