Rath Yatra: ‘Adhara Pana’ ritual to be held today

Puri: A day after countless devotees witnessed the golden avatar (Suna Besha) of the Holy Trinity, the unique ‘Adhara Pana’ ritual will be held today.

‘Adhara Pana’ (Adhara means lips), as the drink sweetness the divine lips. Nine large barrel-shaped pitchers, each measuring one metre in height, filled with the drink, will be placed before the three deities on the chariots (three on each chariot).

After offering the pot will be broken by servitors (sevayats) on the chariots. The ‘Adhara Pana’ is only for the God and Goddess, who has stayed on chariot on the period of Rath Yatra to guard Lord Jagannath, Lord Balavadra and Devi Subhadra. They are said ‘Rath Rakhyak‘.

It is also believed that ghosts trail the Lords during Rath Yatra waiting to consume the holy drink to get ‘mokshya’ (salvation). For that, devotees are forbidden to take ‘Adhar Pana’ prashad.

The Ratha Yatra would conclude tomorrow after the deities’ are escorted to their abode, ‘Ratna Singhasana’ (bejeweled throne) in the sanctum sanctorum after ‘Niladri Bije’ ritual.