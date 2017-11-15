Rasagolla controversy: Odisha to seek GI tag for ‘Odishara Rasagolla’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is to seek GI registration for Odishara Rasagolla, as per an official statement from the Chief Minister’s office today.

“Rasagolla, which originated in Odisha, has been offered at Jagannath Temple in Puri as part of religious rituals since the 12th century by the Odias,” the statement read.

“It has come to our notice that Banglar Rasogolla has been registered with Geographical Indication (GI) on an application filed by Government of West Bengal. This only provides GI tag to the Banglar Rasogolla specific to West Bengal. Government of Odisha is in the process of obtaining GI for the Odishara Rasagolla which dates back to more than 800 years,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was held at State Secretariat today comprising of MSME, Science & Technology and Law secretaries and chaired by Development Commissioner to discuss regarding GI tag for Odishara Rasagolla.

The Government of Odisha has decided to approach the Chennai based Geographical Indication (GI) Registry seeking GI tag for the syrupy sweet – ‘Odishara Rasagola’- at the earliest, informed Additional Chief Secretary, MSME Department, L.N. Gupta today after the high-level meeting.

A controversy erupted yesterday after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had tweeted that her State has been granted GI tag for Rosogolla.

The tweet ignited the two and a half year old controversy between Odisha and West Bengal on the origin of Rasagolla breaking heart of Odia people.

However, Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera said that Odisha is in process of collecting all the facts to apply for the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Rasagolla and decision over the tag will be taken after submitting the application.

He further clarified that West Bengal has got GI tag for ‘Banglar Rasogolla’ which is in no way related to the Odisha Rasagola.

The controversy began West Bengal Government claimed that rasagolla was invented in the state by Nabin Chandra Das in 1868, while Odisha claims the sweet was first served at the 12th-century Lord Jagannath temple in Puri.