Rasagola GI tag row: HC serves notice to Odisha, West Bengal

Cuttack: Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking scrapping GI tag to ‘Banglar Rasogolla’, the Orissa High Court today served notice to Odisha and West Bengal.

The court served notice to Odisha Chief Secretary and West Bengal State Council of Science & Technology. The notice was also served to Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and Chennai Intellectual Property Office (IPO).

Susanta Sahu, Secretary of Punya Utkal Foundation and Santosh Kumar Sahoo, Editor of Odia Parba, had filed the PIL on February 5 seeking GI tag for ‘Odishara Rasagola’ and scrapping GI tag received by West Bengal. They had alleged that West Bengal got the GI tag for ‘Banglar Rasogolla’ on November 14 last year by furnishing false evidence and data.

Odisha government, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Chennai Intellectual Property Office (IPO), West Bengal State Council of Science & Technology were made parties in the PIL.