Raptani Bhawan opened in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha would have a new export strategy soon, which is being prepared in consultation with the FIEO, said MSME W and CD and SSEPD Minister Prafulla Samal while inaugurating the ‘Raptani Bhawan’ at Indradhanu Market, Nayapalli here on Saturday.

With opening and shifting of all export related organisations under a single roof, exporters will be able to get services at a common point, which in turn, would help furthering the growth of exports. The State is likely to achieve export turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2025, he added.

Directorate of EPM, Odisha and Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO) started functioning at the Raptani Bhawan immediately. Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA) and Office of Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) which have already been allotted space at Raptani Bhawan would start functioning from the Raptani Bhawan very soon.

MSME, ACS LN Gupta said because of the highest growth rate of 114 per cent the Union Government has recognised Odisha as the ‘Champion State’. He said export turnover stood at nearly Rs 26,000 crore by November, 2017.

STPI Director General Dr Omkar Rai stated that opening of Raptani Bhawan is a landmark decision of the Odisha Government. He said IT and ITES exports from Odisha are likely to cross Rs 3,500 crore this year.