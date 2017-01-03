Rapid Response Team for tacking bird flu menace

Bhubaneswar: With bird flu threat hovering over city, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Tuesday prepared a Rapid Response Team (RRT) for expediting steps to nip the menace right in the bud.

The developments came after the reports of crow deaths in the lower PMG, Unit III market, Khandia park area of city.

The administration has set up a RRT with deputy commissioner, health officials and others as its members. Discussions regarding this were taken at a high level meeting of city administration chaired by Commissioner.

The RRT will inspect reports from all poultry farms. The Commissioner has instructed health officials to ensure adequate amount of medicines. Similarly, all zonal deputy commissioners have been instructed to monitor the sanitation scenarios of all wards of the city on a regular basis.

The administration is specifically focusing on Salia sahi area of the city where mass vaccination programmes and awareness camps would be organized, the authorities said.