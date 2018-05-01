Rape victim commits suicide in Odisha

Nayagarh: A rape victim allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Nuagaon block of Nayagarh district on Monday.

The 19-year-old girl reportedly took the extreme step yesterday while no one was present at her house and when her brother returned from work she was found laying inside the house.

“My sister was unable to bear the shame, disgrace. I had gone out for work and when I returned home, she was laying dead and a bottle of poison was found beside her,” said brother of the deceased.

The girl was allegedly raped six months back by one Debraj Barik. The matter came to light after the girl got pregnant following which they lodged a complaint at Nuagaon police station in March.

The accused was immediately arrested and is presently undergoing jail term.

Police seized the body and sent for post-mortem.