Headlines

Rape victim commits suicide in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
suicide

Nayagarh: A rape victim allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Nuagaon block of Nayagarh district on Monday.

The 19-year-old girl reportedly took the extreme step yesterday while no one was present at her house and when her brother returned from work she was found laying inside the house.

“My sister was unable to bear the shame, disgrace. I had gone out for work and when I returned home, she was laying dead and a bottle of poison was found beside her,” said brother of the deceased.

The girl was allegedly raped six months back by one Debraj Barik. The matter came to light after the girl got pregnant following which they lodged a complaint at Nuagaon police station in March.

The accused was immediately arrested and is presently undergoing jail term.

Police seized the body and sent for post-mortem.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Disha Patani Disha Patani
2.9K
Entertainment

In pic! Disha Patani’s washboard abs will force you to hit gym
Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor
1.8K
Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor will marry a man of her own choice: Shakti Kapoor
Usasi Misra Usasi Misra
934
Headlines

Usasi Misra meets DGP, urges to take action against culprits in Derang assault case
To Top