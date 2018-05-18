Rape menace: Two more minor girls raped

Nabarangpur/Balasore: Sexual assault against minor girls in the state continues with rape of another two minors following which the separate incidents have sent shockwaves across Odisha.

A Class 8 girl student was allegedly abducted and raped by two youths when she was on her way to attend nature’s call at Sanmari village on Wednesday.

As the complaint lodged by the rape survivor at Nabarangpur Town Police Station, two youth intercepted her and repeatedly raped her in an isolated place. After committing the crime, the duo dropped her off at her village on Thursday morning. They even warned her of dire consequences if she reveals the matter to anyone.

In another incident, a 15-year-old minor girl on Thursday filed a complaint at the Simulia police station in Balasore district alleging that she was abducted and raped by a youth of the same village. The girl was having an affair with the accused and the latter had been forcing her to have a physical relationship.

On denying, the youth forcefully raped her and threatened not to reveal the matter before anyone.

However, the accused has been arrested and the duo has been sent for medical examination, police said.