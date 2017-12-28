Rape bid on minor: Agreement with security agency terminated

Sambalpur: Authorities of Sambalpur Sadar Hospital have terminated agreement with security agency G5S, a day after one of its security guards allegedly attempted to rape a three-year-old in the hospital.

Sambalpur CDMO KK Gupta said the security guards of the agency will be deployed at the hospital till completion of new tender process.

Talking to mediapersons, Health Minister Pratap Jena said by terminating agreement of the security agency we want to send out a message that if any employee of an outsourcing agency gets involved in any crime, the agency will be held responsible.

Meanwhile, the security guard Sujit Rana has been arrested for attempting to rape the minor girl at the Sambalpur hospital on Wednesday.