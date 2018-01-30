Ranveer’s first award for ‘Padmaavat’ – a note from Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is being widely praised for his acting in the charecter of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’, has received a letter of appreciation from megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
Calling the letter his “award”, an overwhelmed Ranveer took to twitter to share the picture of the note and a bouquet Bachchan sent him after watching Bhansali’s magnum opus.
❤️🙏🏽 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zWMLC6JkwC
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 24, 2018
Mujhe mera award mil gaya 🙏🏽😇@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/zlo9B6G2od
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 29, 2018
He captioned the photo, “I have got my award”.
Ranveer also received a handwritten note in 2015, after Bachchan had watched ‘Bajirao Mastani’.
Featuring Deepika Padukone in the lead, ‘Padmaavat’ also stars Shahid Kapoor.
Till now, the movie has officially crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box-office in four days, despite not releasing in some states and acts of vandalism across the country.