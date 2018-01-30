Bollywood

Ranveer’s first award for ‘Padmaavat’ – a note from Amitabh Bachchan

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is being widely praised for his acting in the charecter of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’, has received a letter of appreciation from megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Calling the letter his “award”, an overwhelmed Ranveer took to twitter to share the picture of the note and a bouquet Bachchan sent him after watching Bhansali’s magnum opus.

He captioned the photo, “I have got my award”.

Ranveer also received a handwritten note in 2015, after Bachchan had watched ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

Featuring Deepika Padukone in the lead, ‘Padmaavat’ also stars Shahid Kapoor.

Till now, the movie has officially crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box-office in four days, despite not releasing in some states and acts of vandalism across the country.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Bride files dowry FIR Bride files dowry FIR
8.5K
Headlines

Bride files dowry FIR on wedding day in Odisha
gangster gangster
2.6K
Headlines

Gangster’s brother brutally attacked to death in Balasore
accident accident
1.8K
Headlines

Three of family dead in accident in Dhenkanal
To Top