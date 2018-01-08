Ranveer Singh’s parents gave a special gift to Deepika on her birthday!

Mumbai: After Virat-Anushka wedding, the buzz was strong that Deepika-Ranveer will be announcing their engagement news on Deepika’s birthday.
However, all of that proved to be complete rumours with no truth.
Another strong rumour which has set the gossip going is that Ranveer’s parents have apparently gifted Deepika a special gift on her 32nd birthday recently. According to sources, the actor’s parents have presented her a special diamond set and a designer saree.
Notably, Deepika-Ranveer will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati which has got a green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification with four modifications besides a title change to Padmavat. The film is likely to release on January 25.