Ranjit Kumar resigns as Solicitor General

New Delhi: Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, the country’s second-most senior legal officer, resigned today citing personal reasons.

The office of Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad received his resignation letter on Friday.

“The government is good to me, but I tendered my resignation due to personal reasons,” Kumar told media persons.

Ranjit has said that he has family issues to attend to and had to resign because he couldn’t give time to as required by the office of the Solicitor-General.

Mr Kumar was appointed Solicitor General in June 2014 after the current government came to power. His second term in office was renewed recently.