Ranji Trophy: Odisha in trouble

Jaipur: By the end of second day’s play in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match played at Sawai mansingh stadium in Jaipur, Odisha are batting on 184 for 8. Odisha batsmen once again failed to materialise the advantage their bowlers had given by wrapping Gujarat first innings total to 263, as they are still 79 runs behind their opponent’s score with two wickets in hand.

The second day ended with all-rounder Deepak Behera on 34 off 87 balls and Basant Mohanty on 4 off 21 balls. Odisha could have been in a mess, had its number nine batsman Suryakant Pradhan not counter attacked with 47 from 27 balls that saw 5 sixes and two 4s. Coming to the crease at 101 for 7 after the loss of Saurabh Rawat’s wicket who made 2 off 16 balls, Pradhan added 72 runs for eighth wicket with Behera at 6 runs per over to take the team score so far. He was caught and bowled by Rujul Bhatt who was introduced by Gujarat skipper Parthiv patel after 60 overs.

In the morning Odisha bowlers managed to take the last four wickets of Gujarat for 66 runs in the first session of the day. But it lost its opener Ranjit Singh for 1 to Rush Kalaria when the team score was also 1 in third over of the innings. Other opener Sandeep Pattnaik and first down Subhranshu Senapati added 82 runs for second wicket before Senapati became Jasprit Bumrah’s first dismissal. From 83 for 1 Odisha were reduced to 101 for 7 within 16 overs, as Bumrah took 4 wickets and Kalaria added another to his tally.

Odisha skipper Govinda Poddar and former captain Biplab Samantray failed to open their accounts Abhishek Yadav made 8 and opener Pattnaik was out for 43 facing 138 balls.