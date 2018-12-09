Ranji Trophy: Odisha lose to Jharkhand by 2 runs

Ranchi: Odisha missed their target by 2 runs and lost to Jharkhand in the Elite Group-C Ranji Trophy match played at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on Sunday.

Odisha began their second innings yesterday with a victory target of 179 runs. In the beginning, the team struggled hard as the initial three wickets fell in quick succession. However, Captain Biplab Samantray (23) partnered with Subhransu Senapati to take the game forward.

Jharkhand scored 172 and 288 in their first and second innings respectively.

Though the visitors managed to score 201 in the first innings, the team struggled in the second innings and lost the match by a narrow margin of two runs.

Even after losing the match, Subhranshu Senapati won the player of the match title for scoring 157 runs.

With this defeat, Odisha has moved down to the 6th position in the Elite Group C pool with 13 points. Earlier Odisha won two back to back matches and was in the fourth position.