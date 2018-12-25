Ranji Trophy: Odisha beat Jammu & Kashmir by 8 wickets

Bhubaneswar: Odisha prayers produced a stellar performance as they defeated Jammu & Kashmir by eight wickets in the Round VII Elite Group Match of Ranji Trophy on Tuesday.

Odisha achieved a target of 196 runs with the loss of two wickets. Jammu & Kashmir scored 127 runs in the first innings while Odisha scored 323 runs in their first innings.

In the second innings, J&K prayers scored 391 runs and gave Odisha a target of 196 runs. Odisha achieved the target in 49.1 overs with the loss of two wickets.

Odisha’s Subhransu Senapati slammed an unbeaten 72 runs while Govinda Poddar scored 20 runs off nine balls. Shantanu Mishra scored 78 off 147 balls and Anurag Sarangi scored 20 off 39 balls.

The match was played at Gandhi Memorial College Ground in Jammu. With this win, Odisha has seven points in the trophy.