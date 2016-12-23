Ranji Quarters : Odisha overpowers Gujarat in opening session

Jaipur : Playing its first quarterfinal after a decade or more, Odisha has managed to send the openers of its strong opponent Gujarat to pavilion cheaply in the first hour of the first day’s play of Ranji Trophy at Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Odisha after winning the toss decided to bowl first and its pacers did a great job to take advantage of the early morning condition of the pitch. Pacer Deepak Behera who started the bowling along with Suryakant pradhan took the wicket of Priyank Panchal highest scorer of this season in the Ranji Trophy in fourth over, when Panchal on 2 nicked to Biplab Samantray at slip while the team score was 8. Behera again on sixth over of the match forced other opener Samit Goel to give a catch to wicketkeeper Saurabh Rawat while the team score read 9.

However after losing both the openers cheaply Gujarat started playing cautiously with Bhargav Merai and Captain Parthiv Patel batting on 17 and 10 playing 32 and 43 balls respectively. Gujarat are batting on 39 by the end of 17 overs in the first one hour of the play.

For Odisha skipper Govinda Poddar instead of giving ball to regular opening bowler Basant Mohanty started the proceedings with Suryakant Pradhan and Deepak Behera. Besides there is no change in the playing XI that had played the last match against Jharkhand and went down by an innings.

It’s to be noted that in all the previous encounters Odisha has managed to take first innings lead in one occasion while Gujarat has won all the remaining matches.