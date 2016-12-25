Headlines

Ranji quarters: Odisha in back foot

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
ranji

Jaipur : Odisha is languishing in its first ever Ranji Quarter Final in 13 years on Sunday with opposition Gujarat in commanding position and a healthy lead of 310 runs after stumps on the third day.

With a fighting century from Samit Gohel not out at 110 and a quick 81 from Priyank Panchal, Gujarat has put a dominating total of 246/3 after the end of third day’s play.

Dhiraj Singh was the pick of the bowler from Odisha who took 2 wickets while Basant Mohanty claimed one wicket.

Earlier, Odisha crippled in front of Gujarat as it was bowled out for 199 in a reply to Gujarat’s first innings of 263. The outcome could have been worse for Odisha which was once 101/7 while two fighting 40s from Deepak Behera and Suryakant Pradhan for the seventh wicket came at the right time.

Odisha will look to bowl well in fourth day and limit Gujarat to a small score so as to make any chance in the match.

 

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

smartphones smartphones
7.8K
Business

JioFi now available on 2G & 3G smartphones
air show air show
7.8K
Headlines

Air Show in Cuttack: A dreamy view
14 km flyover 14 km flyover
2.4K
Twin City

14km flyover to come up from Raj Bhavan to Nandankanan
Vodafone 4G Vodafone 4G
2.4K
Business

Vodafone launches 4G services in state
violence during bandh violence during bandh
2.1K
Headlines

Bhubaneswar Bandh: BJD workers beat BJP picketers
To Top