Ranji quarter: Odisha face Gujarat’s 263

Bhubaneswar: Pace spearhead Basant Mohanty’s five-fer helped Odisha restrict Gujarat for 263 in the first session on the second day of the ongoing Ranji quarter final match at Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur.

The not-out batsmen for Gujarat Rush Kalaria and Chirag Gandhi continued their batting from 59 and 62 respectively and easily scored runs before Kalaria was caught by skipper Govinda Poddar off Mohanty’s bowling while the team score was 225. He could make 73 with 9 fours and one six. Gandhi followed him after 4 overs when he was caught by Ranjit Singh off Mohanty on 81 missing an opportunity to score a century. Mehul Patel hit some good shots to the boundary but he couldn’t stay long on the crease and was out leg before by Dheeraj Singh on 28 when the team score read 262. In the very next over Mohanty took the wicket of Jasprit Bumrah for zero. Hardik Patel remained not out on 2.

For Odisha, Deepak Behera had taken 3 wickets on the first day along with Biplab Samantray who scalped one. This was Mohanty’s 15th five-wicket haul and he is currently 3 short of taking 300 wickets in first class cricket.