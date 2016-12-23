Ranji quarters: Odisha bowlers shine on first day

Jaipur: In the quarterfinal match in Ranji Trophy, everything went in favour of Odisha till 31st over when they had reduced the strong Gujarat batting line up to 71 for 6 before an unbroken seventh wicket partnership of 126 runs seems to be taking away the quarterfinal match from the reach of Govinda Poddar’s team.

By the end of first day’s play in the 5-day long match played at Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur Gujarat are batting on 197 for 6 with Chirag Gandhi and Rush Kalaria not out on 62 off 161 and 59 off 136 balls respectively. The duo have batted for 48 overs to deny Odisha bowlers any further wickets.

For Odisha Deepak Behera took 3 wickets, Basant Mohanty scalped 2 and Biplab Samantray bagged one wicket. While Deepak took highest scorer of this season in Ranji Trophy Priyank panchal (2 off 9) and other opener Samit Gohel (4 off 23) cheaply before lunch, Mohanty dismissed international player and skipper Parthiv patel for 12 off 50 balls and middle order batsman Manpreet Juneja for 7 off 17.

Biplab Samantray in his first over took the wicket of Rujul Bhat for 6 off 12 balls when the team score was 68. Deepak in a return spell scalped the wicket of Bhargav Merai for 31 off 76 who was by that playing cautiously. However after that Gujarat didn’t allow Odisha to make any inroads and they are planning to bat as long as possible tomorrow to put pressure on their opponents.

In other quarterfinal matches star studded Karnatak were bowled out for 88 at YS Rajashekhar Reddy stadium in Vishakhapatnam against Tamil Nadu, as Ashwin Christ took six wickets and by the end of the first day Tamil Nadu are batting on 111 for 4.

Against Hyderabad at Saheed Veer Narayan Singh International stadium in Raipur, Mumbai are batting on 250 for 5 with the help of a century from middle order batsman Siddhesh Lad who is not out on 101.

Despite a five-fer for Shabaz Nadeem Haryana scored 251 for 7 against Jharkhand at Motibaug Cricket stadium in Vadodara.