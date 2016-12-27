Ranji: Odisha out, Gujarat go to semis

Jaipur: After two and a half days and bowling for almost 228 overs Odisha bowlers managed to take all the 10 wickets of Gujarat’s second innings in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match played at Sawai mansingh stadium in Jaipur that ultimately ended in a draw.

Gujarat, on the basis of first innings lead qualified for semi-final and Odisha that entered into quarterfinals after more than a decade wore a sorry face as they were forced to toil on the field for majority of the time in this five-day long match.

When Abhishek Yadav caught Gujarat’s last wicket Hardik Patel off Biplab Samantray’s bowling on 641, the western state had already taken the lead to 705. Opener Samit Gahil who scored his first double ton yesterday converted it into a triple century and remained not out on 359 off 723 balls with the help of 45 fours and one six. The number-10 batsman Patel who was last man to get out, was retired hurt when team score was 519 and later came to bat after the fall of Jaspreet Bumrah (13 off 35 balls) on 569, scored a mere 18 but faced 174 balls to help Gahil achieve this feat. Dhiraj Singh took Bumrah’s wicket to take his innings tally to 6/147.

Odisha started its second innings and before tea they scored 81 for 1 in 22 overs with a run-a-ball half-century from Subhranshu Senapati (59 off 58 balls with 4X4s, 5X6s). Skipper Govinda Poddar who opened the innings in the place of regular opener Sandeep Pattnaik, had a bad match, as he got out for 4. He had failed to score in the first innings. Other opener Ranjit Singh remained not out for 18 off 61 balls.

It’s noteworthy that Odisha had won the toss and called Gujarat to bat first who had lost 6 wickets for 71 runs on the opening day before posting 263 runs in their first innings. However Odisha batsmen faltered on a pitch that was slowly favouring batting and could make 199 runs, as India international Jaspreet Bumrah ripped through the batting line up with a five-fer.

Gujarat faces Jharkhand at Nagpur while Mumbai locks horn with Tamil Nadu at rajkot in the semifinals that start on January 1.