Ranji: Odisha doomed; Batting practice for Gujarat

Jaipur: Knowing that they have already entered into the semi-final on the basis of first innings lead, Gujarat preferred to give all its batsmen batting practice and they continued batting throughout the fourth day of the quarterfinal in Ranji Trophy against Odisha.

By the end of fourth day Gujarat have compiled a mammoth score of 514 for 8 taking the total lead to 578 runs giving the opposition no chance of coming back into the game. Odisha bowlers had to toil hard at the Sawai mansingh Stadium for the second day in a trot, as the opponents kept on batting for 176 overs.

Gujarat started the day from 246 for 3 with Gohil batting on 110 and Manpreet Juneja on 6. None of the other batsmen who got out today could score substantially, but they helped Gohil score freely on one end. Even the unbroken ninth wicket has added 61 runs in which Hardik Patel has made only 11 runs.

As opener Sumit Gohil is batting on 261 runs, skipper Parthiv Patel would prefer to delay the declaration on the final day to allow the batsman a rare chance of scoring a triple ton, unless Odisha bowlers manage to take away the last two wickets on a fresh day.

For Odisha only silver lining was spinner Dhiraj Singh’s five wickets haul and with this he completed 100 wickets from 42 matches in first class cricket.

Though Odisha have no chance to bounce back, they can play for pride by taking the remaining two wickets and not getting all-out in their second innings on a batting pitch.