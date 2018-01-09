Ranjana Dev Sharma, new ADG PIB Odisha in-charge

Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has appointed 1991-batch officer of Indian Information Service (IIS) Ranjana Dev Sharma as the new ADG of Press Information Bureau (PIB), Odisha.

Apart from looking after PIB, she will also be in-charge of additional Press Registrar, Odisha region.

This is for the first time that an officer of the rank of Additional Director General has been posted in the State. Sharma will be overall in-charge of all the field publicity units in the State.

The ADG has been asked to undertake a detailed exercise of rationalization of human and infrastructural resources of Directorate of Field Publicity, Songs and Drama Division (S&DD), Directorate of Advertising and Field Publicity (DAVP). T

he integration work will be completed in time-bound manner within six months. Meanwhile, I&B Secretary NK Sinha has written to Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi requesting him to provide requisite office space at Rourkela for the proposed Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB).