Headlines

Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra joins as ED of IOCL

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra joins as ED of IOCL

Bhubaneswar: Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra has joined as Executive Director (West Bengal State Office-WBSO) Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Marketing Division), Kolkata.

Mohapatra is an accomplished engineer and administrator, who had joined Indian Oil in 1987 and has worked in various functions across different in India and abroad. He was the CEO of Indain Oil (Mauritius) Limited (IOML) a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation Limited before joining the Kolkata office in 2015. He will continue to be the State Level Coordinator (SLC) for all Public Sector Unit Oil Companies in West Bengal.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

Anubhav Anubhav
13.0K
Entertainment

In pics: Happy marriage anniversary Anubhav and Barsha
heaviest heaviest
4.2K
Headlines

World’s heaviest woman weighing 500 kg lands in Mumbai for surgery
10 yr old girl raped in city 10 yr old girl raped in city
4.1K
Crime

10 yr old girl raped in city
Guinness World Record Guinness World Record
3.4K
Headlines

Sudarshan Pattnaik sets Guinness record with tallest sand castle
Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
3.3K
Crime

Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
To Top