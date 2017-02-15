Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra joins as ED of IOCL

Bhubaneswar: Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra has joined as Executive Director (West Bengal State Office-WBSO) Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Marketing Division), Kolkata.

Mohapatra is an accomplished engineer and administrator, who had joined Indian Oil in 1987 and has worked in various functions across different in India and abroad. He was the CEO of Indain Oil (Mauritius) Limited (IOML) a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation Limited before joining the Kolkata office in 2015. He will continue to be the State Level Coordinator (SLC) for all Public Sector Unit Oil Companies in West Bengal.