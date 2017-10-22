PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Rani Mukerji’s father Ram Mukherjee dies at 84

Rani Mukerji

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s father Ram Mukherjee passed away at 5 am earlier today at his residence. He was 84.

The filmmaker was not keeping well since a long time, according to reports. He is survived by wife Krishna Mukherjee, daughter Rani and son Raja.

Ram Mukherjee was taken to the hospital after his blood pressure decreased drastically. He was the co-founder of Filmalaya Studios and was best-known for directing films like ‘Hum Hindustani’ and ‘Leader’, starring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala. Mukherjee had also directed and produced Rani’s debut Bengali film ‘Biyer Phool’ in 1996. His cremation will be held today at around 3 pm.

Rani Mukerji is married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra and the couple together has a daughter Adira.

