Rangoon trailer out: Tale of Love, War and Deceit

Mumbai: The trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj’s much awaited film ‘Rangoon’ is out.
Rangoon starring, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor is a love story based on the backdrop of World War II. Saif plays a rich, Mumbai-based theatre owner while Kangana Ranaut is the prime attraction at Saif’s establishment.
Kangana plays the role of Julia, a film actress from the 1940s, is sent to Burma (now Myanmar), where the Indian National Army is stationed, she falls in love with Shahid Kapoor who is an Indian soldier fighting for the British in World War II.
Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor have previously worked together in 2014 Haider and Kaminey(2009). Saif Ali Khan and Bhardwaj have collaborated for 2006 film Omkara.
The film hits theatres on 24 February.