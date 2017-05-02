Headlines

Random checks likely on fuel stations: Dharmendra Pradhan

Pragativadi News Service
Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today ordered probe into petrol scam and said that surprise checks will be conducted across India at fuel stations to detect any short-selling of petrol and diesel by petrol pump owners to consumers by tampering  with the system in dispensing units.

Acting over the complaints reported of cheating in several petrol pumps across the country, the Minister said the respective state governments can check the racket if they wish. The Directorate of Weights and Measures of the States can conduct surprise raids to find out irregularities by inspection following which the unscrupulous petrol dealers.

Besides, the Petroleum Minister appreciated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s initiative for putting a check on the irregular practice in petrol pumps through inspection in the state.

