Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor diet for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ranbir kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen as Sanjay Dutt in the “Rajkumar Hirani” directed biopic on the actor is working out hard to resemble the Khalnaayak star.

The 34 year old actor will be seen in three different looks in this film. He has gained more than 13 kgs of weight which comprises of muscle and no fat to match up with the muscular physique of Sanjay Dutt.

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati has helped Ranbir in a big way to help him build his physique like Sanjay Dutt. Rana has introduced him to a Hyderabad based trainer Kunal Gir, who earlier trained him for Baahubali.

There has been a change in Ranbir’s diet. He has started eating a lot of vegetables now days earlier he used to eat very less and his meals comprised mainly of meat earlier said Kunal.

Rajkumar Hirani’s ambitious project also stars Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal, who will play Sanjay’s father and actor Sunil Dutt. The shooting for the film began in January.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja
9.7K
Latest News Update

Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva survive road accident
Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed
7.1K
Headlines

Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed
BSNL offer BSNL offer
5.5K
Business

BSNL new offer gives 30 min free voice calls daily
4.5K
Entertainment

Ollywood romance: From reel to real
BPIA BPIA
3.9K
Twin City

Direct int’l flight from BPIA from March 27
To Top