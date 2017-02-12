Rampant irregularities in voter list, alleges BJP

Bhubaneswar: The State BJP on Sunday brought allegations of unrestrained irregularities in voter list by the government.

Speaking to media persons, BJP Vice President Samir Mohanty claimed that there have been extensive wrongdoings in the voter list prepared by the government in Balasore district.

I came to know about the irregularities during my visit to the district, he said. The local Collector, BDOs, Tehsildars in connivance with ruling party have been frequently changing the voter list at the instruction of the ‘Third Floor’, Mohanty said.

Further the local administration are providing work orders of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in several blocks in the district which are in blatant violation of model code of conduct, he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to comments from BJP banner, senior leader Spokesperson Sashibhusan Behera said the opposition should refrain itself from making such allegations about the ruling party. This only makes things worse for them. Incessantly pointing fingers at ‘Third Floor’ only adds distrust of people towards them, Behera said.

When enquired about the accusations from BJP camp, State Election Commission said necessary reports on the issue have been asked from the local Collector and actions will be taken as per it. Refuting the allegations of change in the voter list of Olandasara village SEC Secretary Rabindranath Sahu said there have been no such precedents.