Ramdev baba accident goes viral

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: A fake news of Yoga guru, businessman and televangelist Ramdev Baba suffering injuries in a road accident goes viral on social media particularly WhatsApp and the news has forced the head of Patanjali group of companies to clarify about the accident and tweet about his safety.

Photos of the yoga guru lying on a stretcher with a SUV badly damaged in an accident have been doing rounds in Social media. The reports say that the accident happened on the express highway between Pune and Mumbai. The hoax has forced many people to express their condolences while many others queried about the spiritual leader’s health.

 

Ramdev later tweeted that he conducted a yog shivir at Haridwar and his health is good. He doesn’t believe in rumors and asked his followers not to believe in such hoax.

 

