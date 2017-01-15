Raman Singh, two union ministers in BJP’s revised poll campaigners list

Bhubaneswar: In yet another twist to its pre-panchayat poll campaign, the state BJP has released a revised and new list of its star campaigners.

This time the party has included some high profile names like Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, State-in-charge Arun Singh, Union Minister of States for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav and Minister of State for Steel and Mines Vishnu Deo Sai.

As many as 11 new poll campaigners have been added to the list. While many leaders of state party who were earlier included for the campaign have been dropped.

Notably, spokesperson Sajjan Sharma, Golakh Mohapatra, MLA Rabi Nayak, former MLA Mohan Majhi among the ones who have been dropped from the list.

It is to be noted that earlier the party had missed out on senior leader Bijoy Mohapatra, Rourkela MLA Dillip Ray from the campaign list but later re-added their names.