Ram temple issue should be solved mutually, says Gadkari

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Ram temple issue
New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that Ram temple  should be constructed by mutual consent.

Gadkari said it is not a “communal or religious” issue and added this is linked to India’s rich culture, heritage and history.

The senior BJP leader said the issue of Ayodhya is not a communal issue nor religious as well.

Lord Rama is symbol of our history, culture and heritage.

He said it is a fact that temple was there. He questioned, if the Ram temple cannot be built at birth place in Hindustan, then where should it be?

The minister said this sentiment  is with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s agenda and remains at present as well.

Gadkari said the issue can be settled in three ways. One, in court or through mutual consent or by the Parliament through 2/3rd majority.

The union minister, however, said  it is better if it happens through mutual consent.

